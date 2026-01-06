Innovative Mapping Tool Highlights Pennsylvania’s Data Center Growth

SILICON VALLEY, CA — Emilia Doda, after learning about a proposed data center near her childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, decided to create an interactive map to inform residents about the increasing number of data centers in the state. This tool, launched in August, aims to help communities understand the implications of these developments.

Doda, who studied physics and computer science at the University of Southern California, is committed to open-sourcing the map so it can be adapted by communities across the nation. “I thought it was so valuable that people, just general communities, had this information,” she said.

A data center is a warehouse-like facility that houses computers responsible for storing and processing vast amounts of digital data, which supports numerous online services like cloud storage and artificial intelligence platforms. Doda’s project emerged from her desire to provide a clearinghouse of crucial information concerning these facilities.

Since the map’s release, Doda has engaged with residents who have questions or suggestions and has garnered attention on social media. However, she initially hesitated to publicize her role due to concerns over being seen as an authority on the complex topic of data centers.

Anthony Pipa, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, remarked that Doda’s citizen-driven initiative helps empower local communities in decision-making processes. “More information empowers local people to be part of this decision-making process,” Pipa noted.

Although the map does not show overlaps between data center locations and former coal mine sites in the area, Pipa highlighted the historical significance of Pennsylvania’s industrial background, noting that the establishment of data centers requires substantial investments similar to energy extraction efforts.

Doda’s mapping project has become a blend of her personal background and her current experiences in Silicon Valley. Many of her friends in the tech industry are unaware of the specificities regarding data centers, underscoring the knowledge gap she aims to fill.

Reflecting on her transition from Pennsylvania to California in 2019, Doda recalled feeling overwhelmed upon arriving at USC, where cultural differences became apparent. “I realized, this is literally a whole new world,” she said. Despite the advancements in technology around her, Doda remains skeptical about whether the growth of data centers will benefit communities like Scranton. “We all say that Scranton, the area, is 30 years behind technologically,” she remarked.

Doda’s efforts could revolutionize how communities perceive and engage with the rapid expansion of data centers, potentially leading to more informed local decisions about such developments.