Entertainment
Inquest Reveals Steve Dymond’s Distress Following Jeremy Kyle Show
Steve Dymond, a participant on the Jeremy Kyle Show, is believed to have taken his own life just one week after filming the program, as revealed in an inquest held at Winchester Coroner’s Court. Dymond, who lived in Portsmouth, died from a combination of a morphine overdose and heart complications.
During the inquest, Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, reported that his father had expressed significant distress following the show. On the day of filming, Dymond described to Woolley how host Jeremy Kyle had encouraged the audience to boo him, contributing to his deep sense of humiliation.
Mr. Dymond had taken a lie detector test on the show to address allegations of infidelity against his ex-fiancée, Jane Callaghan. Despite the test indicating dishonesty, Mr. Dymond insisted to his son that he had never cheated. He conveyed his frustration over the situation, stating that he was ‘being called a liar’ and felt misrepresented.
In a WhatsApp message sent to Ms. Callaghan before his death, Dymond reiterated, ‘I was never, never ever unfaithful to you,’ while blaming the show for the distress he endured. He expressed a profound feeling of despair, stating he had lost everything due to the events on the program.
Ms. Callaghan testified at the inquest that Kyle’s treatment of Dymond during the segment was rude, further exacerbating Dymond’s situation. She recounted that he repeatedly protested his innocence, insisting that the lie detector results were incorrect.
The coroner, Jason Pegg, emphasized that the purpose of the inquest is not to assign blame to any individuals involved in the production of the television show. The investigation continues with further testimonies expected.
