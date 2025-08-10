Insiders Say Timothée Chalamet’s Romance Hurts His Oscar Chances

LOS ANGELES, CA — Timothée Chalamet‘s friends are reportedly worried that his relationship with Kylie Jenner is affecting his career. Since they sparked romance rumors in 2023, the couple has been an item seen together at high-profile events. However, insiders claim that their headline-making romance may have cost Chalamet the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Sources close to the actor revealed that he may have lost out on the award for his role in “A Complete Unknown” due to concerns over his public image associated with Jenner. The rumors gained traction after Chalamet was notably absent from the red carpet at the Oscars without Jenner by his side, despite her attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with him later.

Rob Shuter reported that people in Chalamet’s inner circle believe he would have secured the Oscar had he not been overshadowed by his relationship. An insider remarked, ‘He was supposed to win for the Bob Dylan biopic. Instead, Adrien Brody swooped in and stole the narrative.’ Brody won the Best Actor award for “The Brutalist” this year.

Many believe that the Academy’s voters may not support his “supportive boyfriend” image when it comes to awards. One source stated, ‘The guy’s got talent, but this isn’t the vibe Hollywood rewards.’ Meanwhile, Chalamet’s team is reportedly urging him to rethink the relationship, saying it detracts from his professional achievements.

Chalamet’s ex-girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, has shown her support for the couple, stating that she thinks they look happy together. Yet, insiders emphasize that Chalamet’s love for Jenner might blind him to the possible negative consequences on his career.