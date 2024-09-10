Insights from Zach Kitschke: Canva’s Global CMO on Marketing Strategies and Future Aspirations

Zach Kitschke, the global Chief Marketing Officer for Canva, exudes a strong passion for storytelling, balancing chaos with creativity in his professional life. Outside of his role, he engages in activities such as reading and snowboarding, embodying a well-rounded lifestyle.

In an interview with B&T, Kitschke shared his thoughts on various topics, including his ideal items for a desert island, which he stated would consist of a fully loaded Kindle, a beach umbrella, and some matches to start a fire. He also revealed his preference for ‘The Daily‘ podcast from the New York Times as his favorite audio content.

When asked about his passion beyond work, Kitschke expressed that snowboarding ranks high on his list. He ventured into this sport for the first time in his twenties and has since developed a keen enthusiasm for the activity.

If Kitschke were not a CMO, he indicated a desire to pursue journalism, as he has always been intrigued by storytelling and understanding the world. He acknowledged that his current role provides him with aspects of that passion, albeit in a different format.

Among his favorite marketing campaigns, Kitschke highlighted Apple‘s Mac vs. PC initiative, appreciating its ability to disrupt the category and convey Apple’s unique personality.

Looking ahead, Kitschke noted that Canva’s top priority for the next twelve months is to expand its reach within the enterprise sector, aiming to enhance its impact on workplaces globally. With a foundation of 190 million consumers already on board, the brand is poised for significant growth.

Kitschke expressed enthusiasm for public relations and organic social media as crucial channels for growth, emphasizing the authenticity these platforms bring to building community relationships. He believes success does not always require substantial budgets.

Regarding budget allocation, Kitschke mentioned Canva’s long-term perspective, focusing on both brand building and performance marketing. He likened the brand’s growth strategy to planting seeds and harvesting fruit.

While acknowledging challenges, Kitschke views them as opportunities. He aims to shift brand perception as Canva accelerates its business-to-business efforts, focusing on the visual demands of modern workplaces where few employees are trained designers.

One campaign Kitschke takes pride in is the ‘What Will You Design’ initiative. He believes it effectively communicates Canva’s value across various workplace contexts, reinforcing the brand’s energetic tone.

In five years, Kitschke envisions further progress towards Canva’s mission to empower global design. He is particularly passionate about education, noting that Canva serves over 70 million students and teachers, with aspirations for even greater impact.