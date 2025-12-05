Politics
Inspector General Report Finds Hegseth Endangered Troops with Signal Use
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth risked the safety of U.S. servicemembers by sharing sensitive military information on the Signal messaging app, according to a report from the Pentagon’s inspector general released on Thursday.
The report, which followed an investigation into what has been dubbed “Signalgate,” highlights Hegseth’s actions ahead of a military strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen this past March. Analysts have named it one of the early controversies of the Trump administration’s second term.
Hegseth mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic, in a chat where he discussed operational details such as aircraft types, launch times, and strike plans for the mission. The report states that the information shared was sensitive enough that it should have remained classified.
“If this information had fallen into the hands of U.S. adversaries, Houthi forces might have been able to counter U.S. forces or reposition personnel,” the report noted. It emphasized that while no troops were harmed, Hegseth’s actions created a significant risk to mission security.
Hegseth has defended his use of Signal, insisting he did not share classified details, but the report challenges that stance. The inspector general found that, while Hegseth had the authority to declassify information, what he shared was indisputably sensitive and should have been protected.
The report cited multiple violations by Hegseth, including the unauthorized use of a personal phone for official communications and discussing military operations on an unsecured platform, further compromising operational security. It states, “Using a personal cell phone to conduct official business risks potential compromise of sensitive DoD information.”
Amidst this scandal, Hegseth is under additional scrutiny due to a separate incident involving military strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean, raising further questions about his leadership and decision-making in the Pentagon.
In response to the IG report, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell claimed it served as a complete exoneration of Hegseth, asserting no classified information was shared. However, critics, including Democrats like Rep. Adam Smith, expressed outrage, describing the report as evidence of Hegseth’s incompetence and a blatant disregard for the safety of U.S. troops.
As the fallout continues, the implications of the IG’s findings present a significant challenge for Hegseth and raise concerns over the current administration’s approach to handling national security.
