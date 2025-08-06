Instagram Introduces New Features to Enhance Friend Connections

Menlo Park, California — Instagram announced several new features aimed at enhancing social interaction among friends on August 6, 2025. The platform, known for its focus on sharing visual content, is now introducing reposts, a location-based map, and a new “Friends” tab in Reels.

The repost feature allows users to share public reels and posts directly to their friends. This enables users to broadcast their interests while crediting the original creator, which, according to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, has been a long-requested update. To share a reel or post, users can simply tap the repost icon, add a note, and save it for sharing.

Instagram is also launching a location-sharing map that lets users opt in to share their last active location with selected friends. Users can explore content their friends and favorite creators are posting in various locations. Mosseri explained that despite the similarities to Snapchat‘s Snap Map, Instagram’s map emphasizes sharing interests and connecting friends.

Another major addition is the “Friends” tab within Reels, where users can see public content that friends have engaged with. This feature facilitates conversations among users about their favorite reels. The update also includes new privacy controls, allowing users to hide their likes and comments from others.

These features are rolling out first in the U.S., with plans for a global expansion soon. Instagram aims to transform from primarily an entertainment platform to a more interactive social space. Mosseri stated, ‘We want Instagram to be not just a lean-back experience but also a participatory one.’