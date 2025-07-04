Sports
Instituto Triumphs in Overtime Against Boca in Liga Nacional Final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Instituto de Córdoba edged Boca Juniors 82-69 in the first game of the Liga Nacional de Básquetbol final on July 4, 2025. The match, held at La Bombonerita, saw Instituto showcasing strong defense and teamwork.
Led by Captain Leandro Vildoza, who fought through injury, Instituto established early dominance, winning the first quarter 20-13. Star player Javier Saiz contributed to the lead with seven points and four rebounds.
Boca, known as the ‘Xeneize’ and a favorite for the title, rallied in the second quarter, narrowing the score to 32-27 at halftime. Despite Boca’s comeback attempts, Instituto maintained control through the third quarter, ending it with a slight 54-50 lead.
The fourth quarter became a battle of wills as both teams pushed hard for the win. With tensions running high, Boca nearly claimed victory at the end but missed a critical shot, resulting in a 64-64 tie that led to overtime.
Before overtime commenced, a spectator required medical attention, delaying the game for over 30 minutes. As the match resumed, Instituto’s intensity shone through, ultimately pushing their lead to secure a crucial first victory in the series.
Instituto aims to extend its lead in the series during Game 2, also at La Bombonerita, as they strive for a second consecutive win to bring them closer to claiming the championship.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak