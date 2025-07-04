Instituto Triumphs in Overtime Against Boca in Liga Nacional Final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Instituto de Córdoba edged Boca Juniors 82-69 in the first game of the Liga Nacional de Básquetbol final on July 4, 2025. The match, held at La Bombonerita, saw Instituto showcasing strong defense and teamwork.

Led by Captain Leandro Vildoza, who fought through injury, Instituto established early dominance, winning the first quarter 20-13. Star player Javier Saiz contributed to the lead with seven points and four rebounds.

Boca, known as the ‘Xeneize’ and a favorite for the title, rallied in the second quarter, narrowing the score to 32-27 at halftime. Despite Boca’s comeback attempts, Instituto maintained control through the third quarter, ending it with a slight 54-50 lead.

The fourth quarter became a battle of wills as both teams pushed hard for the win. With tensions running high, Boca nearly claimed victory at the end but missed a critical shot, resulting in a 64-64 tie that led to overtime.

Before overtime commenced, a spectator required medical attention, delaying the game for over 30 minutes. As the match resumed, Instituto’s intensity shone through, ultimately pushing their lead to secure a crucial first victory in the series.

Instituto aims to extend its lead in the series during Game 2, also at La Bombonerita, as they strive for a second consecutive win to bring them closer to claiming the championship.