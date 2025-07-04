Insurance Coverage of Childhood Vaccines in Question Amid ACIP Review

Atlanta, Georgia – Major health insurers have yet to confirm if they will continue to cover the full cost of childhood vaccinations following the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) announcement to review its vaccination schedule. This review has raised concerns among health experts about the future of vaccines for children.

ACIP, known for providing vaccine guidance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced on June 25 that it would revisit the immunization timeline and dosage recommendations. This decision comes only weeks after health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed a new committee comprised of members with ties to anti-vaccine beliefs.

WIRED reached out to 21 of the largest health insurance groups in the U.S. to ask whether they would continue providing no-cost coverage for vaccines if ACIP changes its recommendations. Only Blue Shield of California confirmed it would maintain coverage. Mark Seelig, a spokesperson for the company, stated, “As a payer, our role is to ensure ongoing coverage and access to preventive, evidence-based care, including immunizations.”

Other major insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, and Anthem, did not reply, while Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan declined to comment. Many insurers indicated they are watching developments in Washington closely. Phil Blando, a spokesperson for CVS Health, which owns Aetna, commented, “Vaccines play an important role in the prevention of more serious illnesses. We are monitoring any changes the federal government makes to vaccination guidance and eligibility.”

Health organizations voiced concerns about the newly appointed ACIP committee members, including Retsef Levi and Robert Malone, both known for their controversial views on vaccines. Critics argue that breaking down the established vaccination schedule could jeopardize public health. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) did not participate in the recent ACIP meeting, stating they lost confidence in the committee’s credibility following member changes.

ACIP chair Martin Kulldorff mentioned during an earlier meeting that children today receive more vaccines than in previous generations, suggesting a need to review the cumulative effects of such a schedule on children’s health. Despite ongoing discussions about vaccine coverage changes, experts like Paul Offit emphasize that existing vaccines have undergone rigorous safety evaluations and pose no risk to children’s immune systems.

As this situation develops, insurers and health providers must navigate maintaining vaccine access while adapting to ever-changing federal guidance.