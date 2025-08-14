Intel’s Lunar Lake Chips Boost Gaming Performance Amid Trade Secrets Case

Santa Clara, California – Intel Corporation reports promising news about its Lunar Lake processor line, which can significantly enhance gaming performance. The announcement comes as the company faces legal issues involving a former engineer’s trade secrets case.

The excitement surrounding the Lunar Lake chips has been well received by investors, with Intel’s stock rising over 1.5% in afternoon trading on Thursday. The positive reports stemmed from a review of the MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM gaming device, which features Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V processor. Adjusting the system from PL1 to PL2 settings can elevate performance by as much as 30%, exceeding Intel’s initial estimate of a 10% boost.

Market analysts see the potential for this technology to bolster Intel’s presence in the competitive gaming market, especially considering the rise in sales of PC gaming devices. The effective marketing and harnessing of these new capabilities could lead to further success for the company.

Meanwhile, former Intel engineer Varun Gupta was sentenced to two years’ probation after he was caught stealing trade secrets. Gupta reportedly pilfered thousands of files to aid his move to Microsoft, where his knowledge was deemed instrumental in price negotiations. Prosecutors sought jail time, but the court opted for probation, citing his damaged reputation as sufficient punishment.

On Wall Street, Intel’s stock (INTC) has a Hold consensus rating, with one Buy, 26 Holds, and three Sells recorded in the past three months. Although the stock has declined 7.39% over the past year, its current price of $22.24 suggests a potential downside risk of 2.16%.