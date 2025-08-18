Sports
Intense Showdown Between Alana Flores and Gala Montes at Supernova Strikers 2025
Ciudad de México, México — The highly anticipated boxing event, Supernova Strikers 2025, is set to take place on August 17 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. The main event will feature a face-off between influencers Alana Flores and Gala Montes, a matchup that has become sensational due to their public feud.
This confrontation has generated a significant buzz, with fans divided over their favorite. The buildup has included heated exchanges on social media, turning this fight into more than just a sport—it’s now a personal rivalry.
Alana Flores, 24, comes into the fight with a perfect boxing record of three victories. In contrast, this will be Gala Montes’s first time in the ring, although her height and weight might give her an edge—Montes stands at 1.75 meters compared to Flores’s 1.56 meters.
The fighters had a tense moment during weigh-ins, where Montes was recorded at 68 kilograms, significantly heavier than the agreed limit for Flores. Despite the controversy, Montes claims she never accepted the conditions related to weight, escalating the anticipation leading up to their fight.
The event will also include various boxing matches and live musical performances, making it a full entertainment package. It starts at 6:00 PM local time, and Flores vs. Montes is expected to headline at 10:30 PM.
Fans can watch the event live on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok for free. Additionally, DAZN will provide international coverage. The atmosphere is expected to be electrifying as followers of both influencers come together for a night of boxing, music, and spectacle.
The excitement around Supernova Strikers 2025 reflects a broader trend of crossover battles between celebrities and traditional sports, promising a night to remember.
