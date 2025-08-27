News
Intensive Search for Travis Decker Near Campground Where Daughters Were Found
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The FBI and Chelan County Sheriff's Office have initiated an intense search near the Rock Island Campground, where three young sisters were found dead in early June. Authorities have spent several days examining a quarter-mile radius around the campground where the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn and her sisters, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were discovered.
Travis Decker, the girls’ father, is accused of kidnapping and murdering them after a visitation in May. The FBI announced its coordinated search effort Monday, deploying nearly 100 personnel including specialists from various agencies. They are executing a grid search in a dense forest area characterized by challenging terrain.
Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison expressed determination in the search effort. “We will not relent, we will not give up until Travis is accounted for or taken into custody,” he said. Morrison noted that the area has a history of homicide suspects being found within a quarter mile of the crime scene.
Peter Orth, supervisory senior resident agent with the FBI’s Yakima office, described the ground search as a “good old-fashioned boots on the ground search.” He emphasized the dense vegetation can make detection difficult, requiring thorough searches of even remote areas.
In recent weeks, authorities have received various tips, while previously conducted searches yielded no signs of Decker. Divers postponed searches of Icicle Creek due to logjams, but are now planning further underwater exploration. Several campgrounds and trails in the vicinity have been closed during the ongoing investigation.
Forensic evidence has linked Decker to the crime scene, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the case. Morrison stated the sheriff’s office is prepared for a long investigation to capture Decker, reiterating their commitment to finding him whether he is alive or deceased. “We believe he will make a mistake that will lead to his arrest,” Morrison said.
There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker’s capture, as authorities continue to seek closure for the family of the three girls.
Recent Posts
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board