Intensive Search for Travis Decker Near Campground Where Daughters Were Found

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The FBI and Chelan County Sheriff's Office have initiated an intense search near the Rock Island Campground, where three young sisters were found dead in early June. Authorities have spent several days examining a quarter-mile radius around the campground where the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn and her sisters, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were discovered.

Travis Decker, the girls’ father, is accused of kidnapping and murdering them after a visitation in May. The FBI announced its coordinated search effort Monday, deploying nearly 100 personnel including specialists from various agencies. They are executing a grid search in a dense forest area characterized by challenging terrain.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison expressed determination in the search effort. “We will not relent, we will not give up until Travis is accounted for or taken into custody,” he said. Morrison noted that the area has a history of homicide suspects being found within a quarter mile of the crime scene.

Peter Orth, supervisory senior resident agent with the FBI’s Yakima office, described the ground search as a “good old-fashioned boots on the ground search.” He emphasized the dense vegetation can make detection difficult, requiring thorough searches of even remote areas.

In recent weeks, authorities have received various tips, while previously conducted searches yielded no signs of Decker. Divers postponed searches of Icicle Creek due to logjams, but are now planning further underwater exploration. Several campgrounds and trails in the vicinity have been closed during the ongoing investigation.

Forensic evidence has linked Decker to the crime scene, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the case. Morrison stated the sheriff’s office is prepared for a long investigation to capture Decker, reiterating their commitment to finding him whether he is alive or deceased. “We believe he will make a mistake that will lead to his arrest,” Morrison said.

There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker’s capture, as authorities continue to seek closure for the family of the three girls.