Inter Faces Fluminense in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Inter Milan is set to face Fluminense in the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, following a successful group stage. The match is scheduled for Monday, June 30, at 3:00 PM local time, or 9:00 PM in Italy.

Inter, led by coach Cristian Chivu, secured the top spot in Group E and is looking to carry its momentum into the round of 16. The team has enjoyed a solid run, recently achieving back-to-back victories across all competitions.

Historically, this meeting will mark the first competitive match between an Italian and a Brazilian club in the FIFA Club World Cup’s history. The only previous encounter between Fluminense and Inter was a friendly match in June 1961, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

In past fixtures, Inter has faced Brazilian teams only once in a competitive match, losing 1-0 to Santos in the Intercontinental Cup in June 1969.

Lautaro Martínez, Inter’s captain and key player, has been instrumental so far, scoring 10 goals in his last 11 international appearances, including two in the ongoing tournament against Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds.

For Fluminense, qualification for the tournament came with a historic victory in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final, defeating Boca Juniors 2-1. The team is also home to veterans such as Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Fábio, who at 44 years old possesses impressive career stats, including over 500 clean sheets.

Both teams feature several standout players. Fluminense’s striker, Germán Cano, has netted 14 goals this season, further asserting his threat in the knockout phase. The match will be officiated by El Salvador’s Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros, with assistance from his compatriot David Morán and Nicaragua’s Henry Pupiro.

The match will be broadcast live on DAZN, and in Italy on Mediaset’s Canale 5, allowing fans to catch all the excitement of this long-anticipated matchup.