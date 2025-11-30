Inter Miami CF Advances to First MLS Cup After Historic Win

Miami, FL – Inter Miami CF has officially captured the Eastern Conference Championship and will make its debut in the MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The club achieved this remarkable feat with a commanding 5-1 victory over NYCFC at Chase Stadium.

This historic match will occur at Miami’s home ground, Chase Stadium, due to the team’s superior regular-season record compared to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, their upcoming opponent.

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, expressed confidence in his team following their triumph. “Weekend after weekend, he is incredible,” Mascherano said in reference to Lionel Messi, who contributed significantly in Miami’s playoff run with a goal and three assists against FC Cincinnati. Messi has recorded six goals and six assists this postseason, marking him as a pivotal player in the team’s success.

The team last faced New York City FC in a challenging match earlier this season, which ended in a 2-2 draw. NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen acknowledged the formidable challenge Miami presents. “It’s going to be a very tough game away from home against one of the best teams in the league,” he said.

Even with the pressure of the playoffs, Mascherano is attentive to maintaining focus. “We will concentrate and understand that we haven’t gotten anywhere,” he stated. The focus is squarely on the immediate task, which is Saturday’s game against NYCFC.

Mascherano also appreciated his players’ performance, adding, “They deserve all the credit in how they understood the match from the first minute.” Despite their success, he reminded them not to take their journey for granted.

The playoffs have showcased Inter Miami’s dominance, outscoring opponents 12-3 in four games. Defender said, “We’ve obviously got some of the best players in the world playing on our team,” emphasizing trust within the squad.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming MLS Cup on December 6, both players and fans remain excited about a potential championship. Miami’s impressive playoff performances have set the stage for what could be a monumental conclusion to the season.