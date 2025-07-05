Sports
Inter Miami Crash Out of FIFA Club World Cup After Loss to PSG
Atlanta, Georgia — Inter Miami‘s journey in the FIFA Club World Cup concluded in disappointment as they fell 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday. The match, held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, saw the French champions dominate from start to finish.
PSG opened the scoring just five minutes into the game with a header from Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes. Miami tightened their defense after the early goal but faltered in a critical stretch before halftime. Nunes scored again in the 39th minute, followed by an own goal from Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin. Achraf Hakimi sealed the match before the whistle, making it 4-0.
PSG, coached by former Spain manager Luis Enrique, recently claimed their first Champions League title, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. On the other hand, Miami, led by rising star Lionel Messi, managed to reach the knockout stage after a strong performance in the group round, which included a victory over Porto.
Despite being unable to score in this match, Messi acknowledged PSG’s prowess, stating, “The match was what was expected. They’re a great team.” The loss puts Miami’s focus back on Major League Soccer, where they prepare for a match against CF Montreal next Saturday.
Messi’s future with the club remains a topic of speculation, as his contract expires at the end of 2025. Co-owner Jorge Mas expressed hope that Messi would remain with Miami long-term, ideally to inaugurate their new stadium in March 2026. “My dream would be for the number 10 to be here,” Mas said.
However, Messi has remained noncommittal about his plans. As he continues to blossom in MLS, he is also facing questions regarding his future with the Argentine national team, especially with the upcoming FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the U.S. in 2026. Coach Lionel Scaloni noted, “He will decide it whenever he wants.” Regardless of speculation, Messi remains the highest-paid player in MLS and is enjoying his time in Miami.
Following the loss, Adidas emphasized Messi’s influence, with teammates like Julian Alvarez expressing confidence in what he brings to the squad. Despite the loss, Messi remains optimistic and is committed to finishing strong in the remaining matches of his season.
