Inter Miami Faces CF Montréal in Key MLS Matchup

Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Inter Miami CF resumes its MLS regular season this Saturday, July 5, against CF Montréal. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Stade Saputo.

Inter Miami, with a record of 8 wins, 3 losses, and 5 draws, enters the match with 29 points. They are eager to build on their recent success, having achieved a dominant 5-1 victory against the Columbus Crew at home on May 31. Captain Lionel Messi led the charge in that game with two goals and three assists.

In contrast, CF Montréal is struggling this season, with only 14 points from 3 wins, 12 losses, and 5 draws. They currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Their last outing saw them edge past New York City FC 1-0.

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, is preparing his squad for a busy summer ahead, which will include MLS matches as well as the Leagues Cup. The team is expected to be at full strength, with Messi and fellow stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez anticipated to start.

Historically, Miami has played Montréal 12 times in MLS, securing 4 wins, 6 losses, and a draw. This match marks the second meeting between the two sides this season, with Miami winning the first encounter 4-2 at home.

CF Montréal will look to advance their hopes, as forward Prince Owusu leads the team with 7 goals this season. However, their recent form suggests a challenging matchup against a potent Inter Miami side.

With Messi’s return and Inter Miami’s eagerness to climb the standings, fans can look forward to an exciting match on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.