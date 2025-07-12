Inter Miami Faces Nashville SC in Highly Anticipated MLS Showdown

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Inter Miami CF returns home for the first time since May, ready to face Nashville SC in one of the most awaited matches in Major League Soccer this weekend. After an impressive run to the Round of 16 in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they fell to Paris Saint-Germain, the Herons are in great form, having recently secured victories against CF Montréal and the New England Revolution.

Inter Miami, led by the iconic Lionel Messi, currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35 points. In contrast, Nashville SC is second in the table with 42 points, just one point behind the leaders. This weekend’s matchup is crucial for both teams, as they vie for a top position in the playoff race.

The last head-to-head meeting between these teams ended in a 2-2 draw on June 29, 2024. Messi has been noteworthy, becoming the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four consecutive games. Through 15 matches this season, Messi has tallied 14 goals and seven assists.

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, expressed confidence in his team’s recent performance, despite concerns regarding Messi’s fatigue after playing full matches in a short span. ‘We are lucky to have such a special player,’ Mascherano said. Outside of Messi, players like Tadeo Allende and Baltasar Rodriguez have also been making significant contributions.

On the other hand, Nashville SC boasts a record 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. The team, managed by B.J. Callaghan, is powered by formidable attackers Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who have combined for 25 goals this season.

Nashville is looking to consolidate their success with a win that could propel them to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. However, they will have to contend without Jonathan Perez, who is suspended due to a red card.

As both teams prepare for this thrilling encounter, expectations run high for an intense battle. Inter Miami will aim to exploit their home-field advantage, while Nashville will look to continue their outstanding performance throughout the season.