Inter Miami Faces Necaxa in Exciting Leagues Cup Matchup

Inter Miami, FL – Inter Miami CF will face Liga MX‘s Necaxa on Saturday in their second match of the 2025 Leagues Cup. This exciting tournament features 18 teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX competing for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Inter Miami aims to capitalize on their recent 2-1 victory over Atlas to strengthen their position in the competition. A win against Necaxa is crucial to help them qualify as one of the top four teams from their group, moving forward in the tournament.

Necaxa opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a solid 3-1 win against Atlanta United. Both teams are looking for a crucial victory, as advancing depends on strong performances in the upcoming matches.

Head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that star players, including Lionel Messi, will participate despite the ongoing injury concerns for goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez. New midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is set to play another key match after his impressive debut against Atlas.

Necaxa head coach Fernando Gago will likely utilize Tomás Badaloni, who scored twice in their opening match, seeking to upset the Herons while also dealing with injuries to crucial players.

The match will be available on MLS Season Pass, and fans can expect a thrilling battle as both teams aim to keep their tournament hopes alive amid a busy schedule. The outcome will be pivotal in determining their futures in the competition.