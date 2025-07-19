Inter Miami Faces New York Red Bulls in Key MLS Matchup

HARRISON, New Jersey — Inter Miami CF (11W-4L-5D, 38 points) is set to face the New York Red Bulls (9W-8L-6D, 33 points) this Saturday, July 19, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans around the world can access every MLS match through the MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app, offering comprehensive coverage, analysis, and exclusive content.

Inter Miami will look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati midweek, which ended a six-match unbeaten streak. During that run, the team notched five wins and a draw.

Leading the charge for Inter Miami is Lionel Messi, who has scored 16 goals this season, placing him in the top tier for the Golden Boot race. Fellow players Allende and Segovia have contributed seven and five goals, respectively. The team’s attacking players have scored 38 of the 44 goals this season.

This match marks the 12th meeting between Inter Miami and the Red Bulls, with Miami holding a record of five wins and six losses in their previous encounters. Notably, Inter Miami triumphed in their last two matchups against the Red Bulls, winning 6-2 on May 3, 2024, and 4-1 on May 3, 2025.

The Red Bulls are coming off a thrilling 5-3 victory over the New England Revolution. They sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, with their leading scorer Eric Maxim Coupo-Moting netting 13 goals this season.

In an interesting twist, former Inter Miami defender Dylan Nealis now plays for the Red Bulls, potentially facing his old team this weekend.

As the teams prepare to clash, both will look to secure valuable points in their pursuit of playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.