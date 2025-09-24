Inter Miami Faces NYCFC in Crucial Playoff Showdown

QUEENS, New York – Inter Miami will face New York City FC on Wednesday in a key matchup as both teams make their final push for the MLS playoffs. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET at Citi Field.

Inter Miami enters the match without Keaton Parks, Malachi Jones, and Nico Cavallo, all sidelined due to leg injuries. Last weekend, Alonso Martinez scored two penalties in a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC and goalkeeper Matt Freese posted a clean sheet, showcasing his defensive skills.

In contrast, Miami is also dealing with injury concerns. Fabrice Picault has a quad issue, while David Ruiz and Allen Obando are nursing hamstring injuries. Additionally, Telasco Segovia will miss the match due to a suspension. Reports indicate that Sergio Busquets plans to retire at the end of the season, but Lionel Messi remains a key player, having scored twice and assisted Tadeo Allende in the last match. Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race with 22 goals this season.

NYCFC has historically performed well against Miami, winning eight of the 13 past meetings. Under coach Pascal Jansen, the team is on a three-game winning streak and is coming off a strong performance against Charlotte. If NYCFC wins, it could open a four-point gap between them and Miami, although the Herons have games in hand.

The predicted lineup for NYCFC features Freese in goal, supported by a defensive lineup of Ilenič, Martins, Raul, and O’Toole, with an attacking front of Moralez, Perea, Haak, Wolf, Fernández, and Martínez. Miami is expected to field Ustari in goal, with Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, and Alba in defense, and Messi leading an offensive front alongside Suárez and Allende.

Both teams are motivated, with NYCFC looking to solidify their playoff position. Miami hopes to at least secure a draw, given their crucial upcoming matches. As both teams aim for postseason success, fans can expect an exciting, goal-filled encounter at Citi Field.