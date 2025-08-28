Inter Miami Faces Orlando City in Leagues Cup Semifinal Showdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Inter Miami will take on Orlando City in a highly anticipated semifinal of the Leagues Cup this Wednesday, August 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET, at Chase Stadium. Both teams emerged from quarterfinals victories and will be looking to secure a place in the final.

Inter Miami enters this match as the runner-up from Phase One, with a record of two wins, no losses, and one draw. They eliminated Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory, thanks to two penalties converted by Luis Suárez.

Orlando City, meanwhile, qualified in fourth place in Phase One, recording two wins, no losses, and one draw. They advanced by defeating Toluca in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation.

The history between these teams showcases Orlando’s dominance in recent matchups, with the Lions winning seven out of the last 18 encounters. In their two clashes this season, Orlando secured convincing victories of 3-0 and 4-1.

Analysts predict a close match, highlighting the offensive capabilities of both sides. The return of Lionel Messi and the home advantage could tilt the balance in Inter Miami’s favor, but Orlando has proven its competitiveness, particularly in pressure situations.

Pedro Gallese, Orlando’s goalkeeper, has emerged as a critical player after his stellar performance in the penalty shootout against Toluca, making crucial saves and playing a pivotal role in their advancement.

As both teams prepare to battle for a spot in the final and a chance to compete in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the atmosphere at Chase Stadium is expected to be electric. Fans anticipate a thrilling matchup with potential goals from stars like Messi and Suárez on one side, and Muriel and Ojeda on the other.

With the stakes high, both Inter Miami and Orlando City are ready to showcase their talent in what promises to be an exciting chapter in the ongoing rivalry.