Inter Miami Faces Orlando City in Leagues Cup Semifinals

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Inter Miami CF is set to host rivals Orlando City SC this Wednesday, August 27, in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Fans can secure their tickets to support Inter Miami, and it is recommended to purchase parking passes in advance for a smooth matchday experience. Brightline is also providing transportation to all home games this season.

The match will be broadcast live to viewers in over 100 countries through the Apple TV app, with select matches available on networks like TelevisaUnivision and FOX Sports.

Inter Miami advanced to the semifinals after a 1-1 draw against D.C. United over the weekend, where midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez scored his first goal for the club.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets is close to making history with a potential 100th appearance for the club, joining four other players to reach this milestone.

The tournament’s format includes Phase One, where teams competed in league-specific tables, leading into the Knockout Rounds. Inter Miami finished second in MLS Phase One with eight points, achieving two wins and a draw.

Inter Miami’s journey began with a 2-1 win over Atlas FC, followed by a dramatic series of matches, including a recent victory over Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals.

In their previous league meetings this season, Orlando City has prevailed, with a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami earlier this month. However, in their only previous Leagues Cup encounter, Miami won with Lionel Messi scoring two goals.

Currently, Orlando City comes off a nail-biting quarterfinal win against Liga MX champions Toluca FC, progressing after a scoreless draw and subsequent penalty shootout.

This matchup is crucial as both teams vie for a spot in the final on August 31, with the winner also earning a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Should Miami win, they will face either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders in the finals; if they lose, they will compete in the Third Place match on the same day.