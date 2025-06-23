Inter Miami Faces Palmeiras in Final Group Match of Club World Cup

Miami Gardens, Fla. — Inter Miami CF is preparing for its final group stage match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ against Brazilian club Palmeiras on Monday, June 23. The match is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami is coming off an impressive 2-1 victory over FC Porto, which marked the club’s first-ever win in the Club World Cup. The match took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where goals from midfielder Telasco Segovia and captain Lionel Messi secured the comeback. Messi’s free-kick also helped him reach 50 goals for the club across all competitions.

The match against Palmeiras will be critical, as it is the third for Inter Miami in Group A, which includes Al Ahly FC, Palmeiras, and FC Porto. Currently, all teams in Group A are closely matched, with Inter Miami and Palmeiras each holding four points after two matches.

If Inter Miami wins against Palmeiras, it will secure first place in the group. A draw would be enough for them to advance to the Round of 16 as the second team from Group A. However, a loss could still see them progress, depending on the outcome of the match between Al Ahly and FC Porto.

Palmeiras, the most successful team in Brazilian Série A, recently drew 0-0 with FC Porto in their opening match of the tournament but managed a convincing 2-0 win against Al Ahly. The Brazilian club has a storied history, winning the Copa Libertadores in both 2020 and 2021.

This match is expected to draw interest not only for the teams on the pitch but also due to Messi’s presence, which FIFA hopes will increase the tournament’s visibility in the U.S. Inter Miami’s journey in the tournament has already surpassed expectations, and the outcome against Palmeiras will determine their fate in this prestigious competition.