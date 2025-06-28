Inter Miami Faces PSG in World Club Cup Knockout Stage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Inter Miami is set to battle Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial World Club Cup match this Sunday. The team, led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, completed a training session filled with drills and light-hearted moments ahead of this pivotal game.

This knockout match represents one of the most significant challenges in Inter Miami’s five-year history, as they aim to upset the reigning European champions. Messi, who left PSG in 2023 after two seasons with the club, is preparing for an unusual scenario where he is not the favorite.

Messi will face his former coach, Luis Enrique, who managed him at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. Under Enrique’s leadership, Messi thrived, contributing to a record 364 goals alongside Suárez and Neymar, forming the famous “MSN” trio.

Suárez expressed his respect for Enrique, acknowledging the impact he had on his career: “Together with Oscar Tabárez, Luis Enrique is the most important coach of my career. He has influenced my competitive spirit and taught me how to move on the field.”

As the team prepares for their showdown, Jordi Alba of Inter Miami praised Enrique, calling him “the best coach in the world,” noting both his football tactics and team management skills.

Inter Miami recently drew 2-2 against Palmeiras, securing their place in the knockout stage after finishing second in Group A. Their previous match saw them defeat FC Porto, thanks to a stunning free-kick from Messi.

Despite being seen as the underdogs, Mascherano stressed their competitive spirit and determination to prove themselves against PSG. “We want to show our worth and compete against the best team in Europe,” he said. “In football, anything can happen in a single match, and maybe Sunday can be our day.”

The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Messi hopes to lead his team further in this prestigious tournament.