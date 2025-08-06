Inter Miami Faces Pumas UNAM in Crucial Leagues Cup Match

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami CF prepares to host LIGA MX’s Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, August 6, marking their final match of Phase One in the 2025 Leagues Cup. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets to support Inter Miami and consider purchasing parking passes in advance to streamline their arrival.

Inter Miami enters this matchup following a thrilling 2-2 draw against Club Necaxa, where they secured an extra point through a penalty shootout. Midfielder Telasco Segovia scored the opening goal, followed by a last-minute equalizer from left-back Jordi Alba.

The Leagues Cup features teams from MLS and LIGA MX divided into two regions, with clubs competing in league-specific tables. Inter Miami currently sits in Tier 1, alongside notable teams like CF Monterrey and FC Cincinnati, and has amassed five points following two matchdays.

A win against Pumas would guarantee Inter Miami a spot in the knockout rounds scheduled to start on August 19 or 20. However, any other result would complicate their path to advancement.

Pumas, fresh off a 3-2 win against Atlanta United, holds five points as well and is in a similar situation, needing a win to enhance their chances of progression.

Inter Miami will fight without superstar Lionel Messi, who suffered a muscle injury in the previous match. However, center back is expected to play after his red card was rescinded. New signing Rodrigo De Paul has played a vital role, contributing assists in the last game.

Pumas, meanwhile, will also be missing key goalkeeper Keylor Navas due to suspension. The team will rely on 17-year-old Rodrigo Parra, who previously struggled in his debut.

The matchup promises to be intense, with both teams aiming for victory to secure their place in the knockout phase of the Leagues Cup. The stakes are high as they confront each other in this thrilling North American rivalry.