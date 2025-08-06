Inter Miami Faces Pumas in Leagues Cup Crossover Clash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Inter Miami and Pumas UNAM are set for a decisive showdown in the Leagues Cup 2025 on Wednesday. For Inter Miami, a victory is crucial to secure their spot in the quarterfinals without relying on complex calculations. Meanwhile, the Mexican side aims for three points to improve their goal difference, which is vital for their positioning in Liga MX.

Inter Miami currently sits third in their MLS group with five points. They have one win, a 2-1 victory against Atlas, and a 2-2 draw against Necaxa, followed by a penalty shootout win that granted them an extra point. However, they will face a significant challenge as their star player, Lionel Messi, is sidelined due to a muscle injury sustained in the match against Necaxa. Coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi will not play on Wednesday, and there is no timeline for his return.

Despite this setback, Miami will welcome back Maximiliano Falcón after successfully appealing his red card from the match against Necaxa. Pumas, on the other hand, shares the same number of points as Miami but faces uncertainty due to their recent performance. They registered a 1-1 draw and a win on penalties against Orlando City in their opener, followed by a 3-2 win against Atlanta United.

Pumas must win the match to avoid being impacted by tiebreakers, as they are currently at a disadvantage among four teams with five points in Liga MX. Additionally, Pumas will miss their key player, Keylor Navas, due to his own suspension from the match against Atlanta. Coach Efraín Juárez also faces uncertainty with the fitness of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has yet to make his debut due to injury.

The match is set to take place at Chase Stadium in Florida on Wednesday, with kickoff times varying by location. Fans can watch the game through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Projected starting lineup for Inter Miami includes: Rocco Ríos Novo, Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende, Telasco Segovia, and Luis Suárez. Pumas may feature: Rodrigo Parra, Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan Silva, Rubén Duarte, Álvaro Angulo, José Caicedo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Rodrigo López, Pedro Vite, Jorge Ruvalcaba, and Guillermo Martínez.