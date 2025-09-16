Inter Miami Faces Seattle Sounders Amid Injury Challenges

Miami, FL — Inter Miami is gearing up to face the Seattle Sounders on September 16, 2025, as the pressure mounts following a lackluster performance in their last match. After losing 3-0 to Charlotte FC, Miami dropped to seventh place in the MLS standings, sparking concerns about their current form.

Manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed that several key players will miss the upcoming match due to injuries. Fabrice Picault, David Ruiz, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Allen Obando are all sidelined. Additionally, Tomas Aviles will be suspended after accumulating two yellow cards against Charlotte, while Luis Suarez is set to miss two more matches due to a ban.

The Sounders, who recently drew 2-2 with the LA Galaxy, are entering this match with confidence. Just two weeks ago, they defeated Miami 3-0 in the League Cup final, a result they will aim to replicate. The visitors will be without Joao Paulo, Pedro De la Vega, Paul Arriola, Ryan Kent, and Stuart Hawkins, all of whom are dealing with injuries.

In their last match, Jesus Ferreira and Daniel Musovski scored for Miami, while Osaze De Rosario, Alexander Roldan, and Paul Rothrock hit the back of the net for the Sounders against Miami last month.

The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET on Apple TV, and both teams will be looking to improve their standings as the MLS regular season progresses.