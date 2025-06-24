Sports
Inter Miami And Palmeiras Draw 2-2, Both Advance in World Club Cup
MIAMI, Florida — In a thrilling match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2025, Inter Miami and Palmeiras ended in a 2-2 draw, securing both teams a place in the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Inter Miami took the lead with Tadeo Allende‘s impressive goal in the 16th minute, assisted by Luis Suárez. The team appeared to be in control, increasing their lead when Suárez scored a spectacular solo goal, making it 2-0 in the 64th minute.
However, Palmeiras fought back. Paulinho pulled one back for the Brazilian side in the 80th minute with a precise finish. The game intensified as Palmeiras pressed for another goal, and in the 87th minute, Maurício equalized with a powerful shot, thwarting Inter Miami’s chance of finishing at the top of Group A.
Inter Miami’s goalkeeper, Óscar Ustari, made several crucial saves, particularly against Paulinho and Vitor Roque in the dying moments of the match. His performances were pivotal in maintaining the scoreline.
With this result, Inter Miami finishes second in Group A and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the next round, while Palmeiras tops the group and will play Botafogo. As the game concluded, both teams celebrated their advancement in the tournament despite the hard-fought draw.
