Sports
Inter Miami Prepares for Leagues Cup Action Starting This July
MIAMI, Florida — The excitement is building as Inter Miami CF gears up for its participation in the 2025 Leagues Cup, a prestigious tournament featuring Major League Soccer and Liga MX teams. The tournament will kick off on July 29 and run until August 31, showcasing the best of North American soccer.
This year’s edition boasts 36 clubs, with 18 from both MLS and Liga MX competing for the coveted title and a chance to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter Miami has qualified through its performance in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is set to face various Liga MX opponents.
In the group stage, or Phase One, Inter Miami finds itself in Tier I alongside strong teams such as CF Monterrey and Columbus Crew. Each team will compete in three matches, going head-to-head with teams from the opposing league.
“We are ready to bring our energy and passion to the tournament,” stated an Inter Miami representative. “The Leagues Cup is a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent against top clubs from Liga MX.”
Inter Miami previously participated in the Leagues Cup in 2023 and 2024, showing promising performances. Last year, they advanced past the Group Stage but were eliminated in the Round of 16.
Fans can catch all matches live, with broadcasts available to viewers in over 100 countries. Apple TV, along with TelevisaUnivision and other networks, will cover selected games.
Inter Miami’s first match is just around the corner, and the team is hoping to go the distance in this exciting tournament.
