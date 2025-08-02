Inter Miami Prepares for Match Against Necaxa in Leagues Cup

MIAMI, Florida – Inter Miami will host Club Necaxa on Saturday, August 2, at 8 p.m. local time for their second match in the Leagues Cup. This game will take place at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami, led by coach Javier Mascherano, comes off a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atlas in their opening match. Lion Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, both world champions with Argentina, played significant roles in the team’s success. Messi assisted both goals scored by Telasco Segovia and Chelo Weigandt.

Necaxa, coached by Fernando Gago, also secured a win in their debut match, defeating Atlanta United 3-1 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. This game marks the first meeting between these teams in the new Leagues Cup format, which has changed from multiple groups to two main groups.

Each group will consist of 15 teams, with the top four from each advancing to the knockout rounds. Teams will earn points for their performances, and there are no draws; matches that end in a tie will go to penalties, with the winner earning an additional point.

Mascherano commented on the upcoming match, “It’s going to be a tough game. We know that teams led by Fernando like to be offensive. We’ll need to minimize their attacking phase to have a chance to win.”

While the final starting eleven is not confirmed, Mascherano hinted that Messi will likely start, saying, “As long as Leo feels good, he should always play.”

The match can be streamed live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the MLS and Leagues Cup.