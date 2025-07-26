Sports
Inter Miami CF Signs World Cup Champion Rodrigo De Paul on Loan
Miami, FL – Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on loan from Atlético Madrid, enhancing their squad with another world-class player. The agreement allows De Paul to join the team through the 2025 MLS season, with an option for a permanent transfer through the 2029 season.
The 31-year-old, who recently celebrated victory at the FIFA World Cup and two CONMEBOL Copa América titles with Argentina, is expected to add leadership and experience to the midfield. Known for his relentless work ethic, De Paul will begin training with Inter Miami upon obtaining his P-1 Visa and ITC.
Managing Owner Jorge Mas expressed excitement over the signing, stating, “We’re thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo’s caliber. His ambitions match ours at Inter Miami.”
Co-Owner David Beckham, who has respected De Paul’s career, said, “I’m excited to welcome another World Cup-winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS.”
De Paul shared his motivation for joining the club, emphasizing a desire to win titles and help build a legacy for the team. “It’s a club that is shaping up to be great,” he said.
De Paul boasts an impressive resume, with nearly 500 club appearances and significant contributions at both national and club levels. Since starting his professional career with Racing Club in Argentina, he has played for notable European clubs including Valencia CF and Udinese.
His history with Argentina includes 78 caps and vital participation in major tournaments. Having partnered with Lionel Messi internationally, De Paul expressed enthusiasm for reuniting with him at Miami.
Fans can look forward to welcoming De Paul at Chase Stadium during a pregame event on Saturday, July 26, ahead of the Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati match.
Recent Posts
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless