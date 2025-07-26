Inter Miami CF Signs World Cup Champion Rodrigo De Paul on Loan

Miami, FL – Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on loan from Atlético Madrid, enhancing their squad with another world-class player. The agreement allows De Paul to join the team through the 2025 MLS season, with an option for a permanent transfer through the 2029 season.

The 31-year-old, who recently celebrated victory at the FIFA World Cup and two CONMEBOL Copa América titles with Argentina, is expected to add leadership and experience to the midfield. Known for his relentless work ethic, De Paul will begin training with Inter Miami upon obtaining his P-1 Visa and ITC.

Managing Owner Jorge Mas expressed excitement over the signing, stating, “We’re thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo’s caliber. His ambitions match ours at Inter Miami.”

Co-Owner David Beckham, who has respected De Paul’s career, said, “I’m excited to welcome another World Cup-winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS.”

De Paul shared his motivation for joining the club, emphasizing a desire to win titles and help build a legacy for the team. “It’s a club that is shaping up to be great,” he said.

De Paul boasts an impressive resume, with nearly 500 club appearances and significant contributions at both national and club levels. Since starting his professional career with Racing Club in Argentina, he has played for notable European clubs including Valencia CF and Udinese.

His history with Argentina includes 78 caps and vital participation in major tournaments. Having partnered with Lionel Messi internationally, De Paul expressed enthusiasm for reuniting with him at Miami.

Fans can look forward to welcoming De Paul at Chase Stadium during a pregame event on Saturday, July 26, ahead of the Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati match.