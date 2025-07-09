Inter Miami In Talks to Sign Atlético Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul

Miami, FL — Inter Miami has opened discussions with Atlético Madrid over the potential signing of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, sources confirmed on July 7, 2025. Co-owner Jorge Mas traveled to Madrid to initiate negotiations aimed at bringing De Paul to the MLS club.

To facilitate the signing, Inter Miami may need to clear contract space by releasing one of their designated players, currently occupied by Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. While Alba has signed an extension through the 2027 season, Messi and Busquets are set to be out of contract in December. Mas indicated that while a deal for Messi appears likely to extend, talks with Busquets have yet to begin.

Mas expressed a strong desire to elevate Inter Miami’s competitiveness, stating, “We aspire to more than one star. Do we have an idea of who those players are? Yes.” De Paul, who has been linked with a departure from Atlético during their summer overhaul, is seen as a key target for Miami.

Atlético Madrid is prepared to offload De Paul if he refuses to sign a contract extension soon. Coach Diego Simeone has expressed a desire for De Paul to stay, recognizing his contributions to the team. De Paul has one year left on his contract, and should he opt not to renew, Atlético risks losing him for free next summer.

Reports suggest Miami hopes that having Messi on the roster will help sway De Paul toward making the move to Florida. De Paul has built a strong connection with Messi, which could entice him to join Miami.

This summer marks a critical period for Miami as they aim to attract more high-profile players to enhance their performance. De Paul would add depth to their midfield, alleviating pressure from Messi, who has historically been the focal point of their playmaking.

De Paul has proven to be a significant player, making crucial contributions to both Atlético and the Argentine national team, including victories in recent international tournaments. His addition would underscore Miami’s ambitions to compete at an elevated level, both in the MLS and continental competitions.