Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Tuesday, August 19, 2025) – Inter Miami CF has traded goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC in exchange for $750,000 in General Allocation Money. This amount includes $400,000 for 2025 and $350,000 for 2026, with the possibility of an additional $75,000 in conditional GAM.

Callender, a 27-year-old native of Sacramento, California, joined Inter Miami in December 2019 after the club acquired his Homegrown Player Rights from the San Jose Earthquakes. He became the starting goalkeeper for the First Team in 2022 and has since made 118 appearances, leading the club as its all-time leader in matches played.

During his time with Inter Miami, Callender played a crucial role in the team’s first two titles: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023, where he earned Man of the Match honors in the final, and the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

“Drake joins our squad with three-plus years of MLS experience and is entering a great stage for goalkeeper development,” said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. “His experience and recent national team call-ups make him a key piece to help strengthen our goalkeeping core.”

Callender had a standout season in 2022 as a goalkeeper finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, earning four clean sheets and allowing just 37 goals. In 2023, he notched a career-high seven clean sheets and 123 saves, showcasing his skill during critical matches.

He received call-ups to the U.S. Men's National Team for the Concacaf Nations Leagues in 2023 and 2024. Callender completed four NCAA seasons at Cal before entering the MLS.

As Charlotte FC prepares for the upcoming season, Callender’s addition is seen as a significant move to enhance their goalkeeping depth.