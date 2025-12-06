Sports
Inter Miami CF Wins First MLS Cup, Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF made history on December 6, 2025, by winning its first-ever MLS Cup after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Chase Stadium. This victory caps off a remarkable season for Miami, led by international superstar Lionel Messi.
The match kicked off at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Miami taking the early lead when a Vancouver defender scored an own goal in the eighth minute. Vancouver’s R. De Paul equalized in the second half, but goals from Tadeo Allende and Messi sealed the win for Miami.
“It feels incredible to finally lift the cup for our fans and the city,” Messi said after the match. “This is just the beginning for Inter Miami.”
The MLS Cup win is particularly significant for Miami, as it is the franchise’s first championship since its establishment in 2020. The victory also follows the team’s disappointing first-round exit in the previous season.
Vancouver’s journey to the final was impressive, defying expectations with strong performances throughout the playoffs. Despite the loss, coach Thomas Müller expressed pride in his team’s achievements this season.
“We gave it our all and made our fans proud,” Müller stated. “This experience will only make us stronger for the future.”
Fans celebrated the championship with commemorative gear, including t-shirts and hats, signaling the importance of the win for the community.
The match represents a crucial moment for Major League Soccer, showcasing its growth and the influx of talent, highlighted by Messi’s influence on the league since joining.
