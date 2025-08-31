Inter Milan Aims to Extend Winning Streak Against Udinese

MILAN, Italy — Serie A runner-up Inter Milan is set to host Udinese on Sunday, seeking to secure a second consecutive victory in the new season. The match is part of Week 2 of the Serie A season, and Inter aims to build on its impressive 5-0 win over Torino in the opening match.

Former Parma manager Cristian Chivu made his Serie A debut as Inter’s head coach with that commanding victory, raising hopes for a successful campaign. Chivu, who has a history with Inter, also won a treble with the team 15 years ago, and now aims to return the club to its former glory.

Udinese, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Verona after initially taking the lead. The team has not defeated Inter since September 2022 and will face a tough challenge in breaking that streak at the iconic Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Ange-Yoan Bonny, who joined Inter over the summer, is eager to showcase his skills against his former club after scoring during his debut match. Marcus Thuram also stands out under Chivu’s guidance, having netted two goals in the win over Torino, propelling him to the top of the Serie A scoring chart.

Live coverage of the Inter Milan vs. Udinese match will be available in the United States on FOX Deportes, with some regional restrictions applicable. The kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.