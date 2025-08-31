Sports
Inter Milan Aims to Extend Winning Streak Against Udinese
MILAN, Italy — Serie A runner-up Inter Milan is set to host Udinese on Sunday, seeking to secure a second consecutive victory in the new season. The match is part of Week 2 of the Serie A season, and Inter aims to build on its impressive 5-0 win over Torino in the opening match.
Former Parma manager Cristian Chivu made his Serie A debut as Inter’s head coach with that commanding victory, raising hopes for a successful campaign. Chivu, who has a history with Inter, also won a treble with the team 15 years ago, and now aims to return the club to its former glory.
Udinese, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Verona after initially taking the lead. The team has not defeated Inter since September 2022 and will face a tough challenge in breaking that streak at the iconic Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.
Ange-Yoan Bonny, who joined Inter over the summer, is eager to showcase his skills against his former club after scoring during his debut match. Marcus Thuram also stands out under Chivu’s guidance, having netted two goals in the win over Torino, propelling him to the top of the Serie A scoring chart.
Live coverage of the Inter Milan vs. Udinese match will be available in the United States on FOX Deportes, with some regional restrictions applicable. The kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
Recent Posts
- Legendary Broadcaster ‘Super Jay’ Johnson Dies at 78
- Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday: Remembering Her Iconic Dance Battle
- Mexican Soprano Lourdes Ambriz Dies at Age 67
- Dončić’s Triple-Double Fuels Slovenia’s Win at EuroBasket
- Dwayne Johnson Embraces Vulnerability in ‘The Smashing Machine’
- Minneapolis Mass Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, Community Mourning
- Craig Jones Invitational 2 Kicks Off with Intense Grappling Action in Las Vegas
- Labor Day 2025: What Will Be Open and Closed
- LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
- Julia Stewart Reveals Bold Business Move on Podcast
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media