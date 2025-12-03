Inter Milan to Face Venezia in Coppa Italia Clash Tonight

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 3: Inter Milan is set to clash with Venezia in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 tonight at San Siro, with an anticipated lineup overhaul.

According to Sky Sport, Cristian Chivu may implement significant changes following a recent 2-0 victory over Pisa. The Nerazzurri enter the match as the favorites against the second-tier side.

Teenage wingback Matteo Cocchi is in contention for his first senior start, and Andy Diouf is expected to take the field. Luis Henrique will likely retain his position on the right-wing despite a lackluster performance against Parma.

In the midfield, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu may be replaced by Piotr Zielinski and Davide Frattesi. Additionally, Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito are poised to lead the attack, as some players are looking to take a break.

This match marks a crucial step for Inter as they seek to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.