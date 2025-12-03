Sports
Inter Milan to Face Venezia in Coppa Italia Clash Tonight
MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 3: Inter Milan is set to clash with Venezia in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 tonight at San Siro, with an anticipated lineup overhaul.
According to Sky Sport, Cristian Chivu may implement significant changes following a recent 2-0 victory over Pisa. The Nerazzurri enter the match as the favorites against the second-tier side.
Teenage wingback Matteo Cocchi is in contention for his first senior start, and Andy Diouf is expected to take the field. Luis Henrique will likely retain his position on the right-wing despite a lackluster performance against Parma.
In the midfield, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu may be replaced by Piotr Zielinski and Davide Frattesi. Additionally, Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito are poised to lead the attack, as some players are looking to take a break.
This match marks a crucial step for Inter as they seek to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Northern Lights Expected Across 15 States Tonight Amid Solar Activity
- Bucks Pursue Trade Options Amid Struggling Season
- Capitals Prepare for Busy California Series
- Magic Fall to Spurs in Narrow 114-112 Loss
- Alexis Vega Out for Semifinals Due to Injury
- Florida Gators Face Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball Clash
- Auburn Hosts NC State in Must-Win ACC/SEC Challenge Showdown
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Heartfelt Message About Healing Journey
- Scott Bessent Critiques NY Times at Dealbook Summit Over Coverage
- Jay Huff Shines as Pacers Adjust After Myles Turner Departure
- Putin’s Visit to India Highlights Complex Diplomatic Balancing Act
- Tim Allen to Perform at Fresno’s Warnors Center in 2026
- Mount Carmel Aims for Fourth Straight Title Against Oswego
- Springboro’s Libby Jones Triumphs on Jeopardy! with $70,802 Win
- LSU Tigers Face Boston College Eagles in ACC/SEC Challenge Clash
- Brother Rice Secures First Football Championship Since 1981
- Hornets Struggle Continues with Disappointing Loss to Nets
- Gopher Basketball Weekly Show Begins December 2 At Buffalo Wild Wings
- ISU’s Dominick Nelson Out for Upcoming Game Against Alcorn State
- Millie Bobby Brown Changes Name After Marrying Jake Bongiovi