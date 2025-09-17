Sports
Inter Milan Faces Ajax in Champions League Opening Match
Amsterdam, Netherlands — Inter Milan is set to kick off its Champions League campaign against Ajax on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Last season’s runners-up are looking to bounce back after a disappointing couple of weeks.
The Nerazzurri suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Juventus in Serie A just days before facing Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. They currently sit 10th in the league standings, hoping to gain momentum in the Champions League and end a 16-year drought for continental titles.
Under new head coach Cristian Chivu, who was part of Inter’s last title-winning squad in 2010, the team is still adjusting. Chivu’s start has been marked by back-to-back league losses, creating pressure for a strong performance in Europe.
Ajax, meanwhile, is under the guidance of Johnny Heitinga, who took over as head coach this summer. The Godenzonen remain unbeaten in the Eredivisie, competing strongly in their league with hopes of rekindling success in the Champions League after missing out on the group stage in recent years.
Inter arrives in Amsterdam with a fully fit squad, while Ajax has some injury concerns. Midfielder Branco van den Boomen is sidelined with a back issue, although the hosts are backed by in-form players like Mika Godts and Wout Weghorst.
As both teams prepare for this crucial opening match, Inter will aim to capitalize on their past head-to-head success against Ajax, having won three of their five encounters. The clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
In addition to the long-standing rivalry, the match serves as a crucial opportunity for both teams to establish their presence in this season’s tournament, as they seek to advance past the group stages and challenge for European glory once again.
