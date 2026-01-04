Sports
Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch
Milano, Italy – Inter Milan will host Bologna on January 4, 2026, in a Serie A match that promises excitement. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 GMT at the iconic San Siro stadium. This match is crucial for Inter, as they seek to reclaim the top spot in the league, currently held by AC Milan.
Inter sits in second place with 36 points, just behind city rivals Milan, who have played one more game. After bouncing back from a disappointing performance against Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final last month, which ended in a draw, Inter aims to secure a victory to boost their standings in the league.
Following a recent 1-0 victory over Atalanta, head coach Cristian Chivu is expected to field a consistent squad. Sky Sport Italia reports that the lineup will likely feature a back three of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni, while the midfield will feature Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Up front, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will lead the attack.
Bologna, having previously defeated Inter in December, is looking to maintain their competitive edge. The Rossoblu’s Federico Bernardeschi is ruled out due to injury, while Nikola Moro’s spot may be taken by Lewis Ferguson. Despite only winning one of their past 13 season openers, Bologna has scored in 17 consecutive away matches against Inter, showcasing their offensive capabilities.
Fans in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, while those in the USA can tune in via Paramount+. As excitement builds for this rematch, supporters can find in-game updates and live reactions on the Football Italia Liveblog.
Both teams have a rich historical rivalry, with Inter holding a slight edge overall, having won 75 matches compared to Bologna’s 44. With the ongoing title race bringing intensity to Serie A, this clash could be pivotal for both clubs.
Recent Posts
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International