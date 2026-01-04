Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch

Milano, Italy – Inter Milan will host Bologna on January 4, 2026, in a Serie A match that promises excitement. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 GMT at the iconic San Siro stadium. This match is crucial for Inter, as they seek to reclaim the top spot in the league, currently held by AC Milan.

Inter sits in second place with 36 points, just behind city rivals Milan, who have played one more game. After bouncing back from a disappointing performance against Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final last month, which ended in a draw, Inter aims to secure a victory to boost their standings in the league.

Following a recent 1-0 victory over Atalanta, head coach Cristian Chivu is expected to field a consistent squad. Sky Sport Italia reports that the lineup will likely feature a back three of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni, while the midfield will feature Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Up front, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will lead the attack.

Bologna, having previously defeated Inter in December, is looking to maintain their competitive edge. The Rossoblu’s Federico Bernardeschi is ruled out due to injury, while Nikola Moro’s spot may be taken by Lewis Ferguson. Despite only winning one of their past 13 season openers, Bologna has scored in 17 consecutive away matches against Inter, showcasing their offensive capabilities.

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, while those in the USA can tune in via Paramount+. As excitement builds for this rematch, supporters can find in-game updates and live reactions on the Football Italia Liveblog.

Both teams have a rich historical rivalry, with Inter holding a slight edge overall, having won 75 matches compared to Bologna’s 44. With the ongoing title race bringing intensity to Serie A, this clash could be pivotal for both clubs.