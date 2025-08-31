Inter Ready for Udinese After Impressive Torino Win

MILAN, Italy — FC Internazionale is set to face Udinese at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on August 31, 2025, after a thrilling victory over Torino. The match kicks off at 8:45 PM local time. Coach Cristian Chivu aims for another strong offensive showing following the team’s 5-1 win against Torino.

Last week, Inter showcased their scoring prowess, highlighted by a double from Marcus Thuram and a goal from captain Lautaro Martinez. This attacking strength will be crucial as they take on an Udinese team that has struggled offensively since the exodus of key players like Lucca and Thauvin.

Odds indicate that Inter is the favorite, with bookmakers suggesting a strong likelihood of another high-scoring match. The odds for over 2.5 goals are around 1.61. Sports analysts are optimistic about Inter maintaining their momentum as they prepare for upcoming challenges, including a September clash with Juventus.

In contrast, Udinese is facing a difficult situation, relying on Davis and Iker Bravo in attack. Recent losses to strong competitors have left them vulnerable, creating a tough challenge ahead at San Siro, where they have not won since 2017.

The match will be available for streaming on DAZN, allowing fans to follow the action live. As the Serie A season progresses, both teams hope to capitalize on their current form and solidify their standings.