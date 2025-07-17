Interactive Brokers Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth

GREENWICH, Conn. – Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced a strong performance for the second quarter of 2025, with reported and adjusted diluted earnings per share both at $0.51. This marks an increase from last year’s $0.41 per share during the same period.

The company’s net revenues surged to $1,480 million, a 20% increase compared to $1,230 million reported last year. Factors contributing to this growth include a significant boost in commission revenue, which rose by 27% to $516 million, attributed to higher customer trading volumes.

Interactive Brokers also noted a substantial expansion in its customer base, with total accounts increasing by 32% to 3.87 million. Trading volumes for stocks, options, and futures rose by 31%, 24%, and 18% respectively.

Net interest income rose 9% to reach $860 million, supported by an increase in average customer credit balances and additional securities lending activity. However, the company recorded a 9% drop in other fees and services, which totaled $62 million, mainly due to a decline in risk exposure fees.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, set to be paid on September 12, 2025, to shareholders on record as of September 1, 2025. The pre-tax profit margin for the quarter stood strong at 75%.

Moreover, the company’s currency diversification strategy contributed an additional $301 million to comprehensive earnings, as the U.S. dollar value of their GLOBAL currency basket increased by approximately 1.62%.

Interactive Brokers continues to innovate, emphasizing its commitment to various strategies that enhance financial performance and overall client satisfaction.