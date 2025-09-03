IO Interactive Teases 007 First Light at State of Play Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — IO Interactive is set to showcase its upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light, during a special State of Play event on September 3, 2025. The event will feature over 30 minutes of gameplay and insights from the developers at IO Interactive, best known for their work on the Hitman series.

The live stream will begin at 11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CEST on PlayStation’s official channels, promising a first look at the action-packed mission featuring Bond as a new MI6 recruit. Viewers can expect high-speed car chases, stealth sequences, and intense shootouts, typical of the espionage genre.

Today’s announcement follows the initial reveal of 007 First Light in June, when a promotional trailer offered a glimpse into the innovative mechanics and storytelling fans can anticipate. Patrick Gibson, the actor reportedly voicing Bond, made a surprise appearance, confirming his role and introducing additional characters: Lennie James as Greenway, Priyanga Burford as M, Alastair Mackenzie as Q, Kiera Lester as Moneypenny, and Noémie Nakai as Ms. Roth.

During the gameplay preview, viewers will see Bond navigating environments with stealth, utilizing gadgets to distract guards and investigate key locations. The developers emphasize a blend of action and strategy, likely drawing from their experience working on Hitman.

IO Interactive aims to deliver a unique experience, distancing itself from cinematic history while crafting an original narrative for Bond. Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, noted that 007 First Light is not connected to any existing Bond films but is a fresh story designed for gamers.

The game is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on platforms including PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new interpretation of the iconic character.

As anticipation builds for the September 3 event, the gaming community looks forward to a deeper understanding of how IO Interactive is revolutionizing the franchise.