News
Interest Resumes for Student Loan Borrowers in SAVE Program
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Student loan borrowers in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program began to see their interest charges resume on August 1, 2025, after a lengthy pause during the pandemic. With this change, about 7.7 million Americans are facing increased monthly payments and growing debt.
Financial experts estimate that the average borrower will incur an additional $3,500 in interest charges annually, equating to roughly $300 monthly. This shift comes amid ongoing restructuring of the nation’s student loan system and follows recent legal actions against Biden-era debt relief programs.
Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, expressed concern about the implications of remaining in the SAVE forbearance. “If they stay in forbearance, it will just dig them into a deeper hole,” he said. Borrowers in the program are not making progress toward loan forgiveness, which is a significant concern for many.
Before the interest pause, borrowers could expect to see their balances increase as they remained in the program, according to a representative from the Minnesota Department of Commerce. About 700,000 residents in Minnesota have student loan debt, with around 85,000 of them in default.
“It’s definitely hit me that my loans are going to be a lot more expensive now,” said Logan Johnson, a University of Minnesota senior. He noted that with the looming payments and interest, his financial uncertainty has grown.
The SAVE plan was introduced by the Biden administration to assist financially strapped borrowers, but has recently faced obstacles. The Trump administration’s new legislation will eliminate the program and enforce stricter repayment options by July 2028.
Experts highlight that borrowers should consider switching to an alternative repayment plan soon. Income-driven repayment (IDR) options, like Income-Based Repayment (IBR), cap monthly payments based on a borrower’s income and can lead to potential loan forgiveness after a certain number of years.
Justin Gandrud, a financial advisor, emphasized the importance of assessing repayment options immediately. “This is a perfect time to analyze your situation,” he said. “If you’re a borrower who qualified for SAVE, you have to see this as a turning point.”
The Department of Education is expected to begin reaching out directly to affected borrowers to help them navigate these transitions. However, many borrowers feel anxious with this increasing financial burden.
As student loan repayments resume, financial literacy experts encourage borrowers to investigate options that best suit their financial circumstances to avoid overwhelming debt.
Recent Posts
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Now Available at Discounted Price
- Halle Berry Revives Iconic Bond Girl Scene During Summer Getaway
- Trump Press Secretary Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize Controversy
- Baltimore Unveils New Affordable Housing Complex for Vulnerable Citizens
- Ghana Launches HPV Vaccine to Combat Cervical Cancer
- Adam Scott and Rider Strong Reconcile Over 30-Year-Old On-Set Incident
- Halsey Prepares for Debut in ‘Americana’ While Dealing with Pregnancy
- Swire Properties Reports Stable Occupancy and Development Advances
- Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Top Music Poll with ‘Is It a Crime’
- Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Film ‘Shelby Oaks’ Set for October Release
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs Future With Milwaukee Bucks as Season Approaches
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers for August 4
- Shaboozey to Headline Free Concert at Civic Center in September
- Interest Resumes for Student Loan Borrowers in SAVE Program
- Mortgage Rates Drop, Boosting Homebuyers’ Purchasing Power
- Marvel’s Untitled Special Brings Back The Punisher for New Adventure
- Woman Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into Police Car in Scottsdale
- Megan Fox Reflects on Romantic History in New Poetry Book
- Cardinals Trade Closer Helsley, Leaving Herrera as Longest-Tenured Player
- Grand Jury Investigation Ordered in Trump-Russia Claims