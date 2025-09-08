Business
Interfor Cuts Lumber Production by 12% Amid Falling Prices
Vancouver, Canada – Lumber prices have dropped over 20% in the last month, prompting Interfor, one of North America’s largest lumber producers, to reduce output by 12%. The company announced on Thursday that it will adjust operations at its mills in Canada and the U.S., which includes extending holiday breaks and maintenance shutdowns.
The decision will decrease production by approximately 145 million board feet by the end of the year. This reduction comes as lumber futures saw a rise after falling in 18 of the previous 22 trading sessions.
Interfor, headquartered in British Columbia, has been shifting much of its operations to the U.S. due to high duties and a dwindling supply of logs in Canada. Currently, about 50% of Interfor’s production capacity is located in the U.S. South, while an additional 12% operates in Washington and Oregon.
These mills in the U.S. face fierce competition as they strive to sell the same species of wood as their Canadian counterparts. The changing market trends highlight the dynamic challenges facing the lumber industry.
Recent Posts
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
- Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match
- Colin Cowherd Reveals Blazin’ 5 NFL Picks for 2025 Season
- 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales Begin Next Week
- 2025 TV Premiere Schedule: Check Out New and Returning Shows