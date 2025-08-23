Internacional Faces Crucial Match Against Cruzeiro in Serie A

Porto Alegre, Brazil – Following their recent elimination from the Conmebol Libertadores, Internacional, under coach Roger Machado, is now focused solely on the Brasileirão. They are set to face Cruzeiro this Saturday at 18:30 in Belo Horizonte.

The team arrived at CT Parque Gigante on Friday for their final training session before the match, aiming to address some attacking challenges. Thiago Maia, who is experiencing muscular discomfort in his right thigh, will not travel with the team, leaving a gap in the midfield.

Machado, marking 400 days in charge of Internacional, will also have to cope with suspensions for forwards Vitinho and Enner Valencia, who received their third yellow cards. Although not regular starters, their absence reduces the coach’s attacking options.

The lineup may see adjustments, especially in the forward positions. Ricardo Mathias and Borré are both in contention, while Carbonero, who is fully recovered from an injury, is also a candidate for a starting spot.

With 24 points, Internacional currently sits in 12th place in the Brasileirão, just five points ahead of the relegation zone and trailing the top six teams vying for a pre-Libertadores spot.

The match at Mineirão represents a crucial opportunity for Internacional to regain momentum in the league as they look to improve their standing in the championship.