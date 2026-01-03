Internal Strife Hits Sinaloa Cartel with High-Profile Deaths and Arrests

Mexico City, Mexico – The Sinaloa Cartel is facing significant turmoil as internal strife escalates, leading to a series of arrests and murders that have undermined its leadership. Multiple reports indicate that the cartel factions have been battling for dominance over the past year, particularly in the wake of high-profile losses. Recently, the assassination of Òscar Noé Medina González, known as ‘El Panu,’ in Mexico City has spotlighted the ongoing power struggle.

El Panu, a key figure and trusted lieutenant of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s sons, was killed at a restaurant in the Zona Rosa district on December 21, raising questions about the security of the cartel’s leadership. His death reflects a trend of increasing violence that has affected Los Chapitos, the faction led by Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, whose ranks have been hit hard by law enforcement actions.

According to Cecilia Farfán, head of the North American Observatory of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, while there is limited data to quantify the impact of these operations, the perception of setbacks for Los Chapitos is growing. Recent months have seen targeted arrests of senior cartel members, including operatives linked with drug trafficking and production, especially fentanyl.

The Mexican government has intensified its collaboration with U.S. authorities, sharing intelligence to dismantle key players within the cartel. Farfán notes, “The U.S. typically provides information on cartel movements, which can streamline efforts against perceived threats.” The focus appears to be shifting towards prioritizing resources against members seen as the most dangerous.

In November, a notable arrest occurred when Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias ‘El Nini,’ known for his violent reputation, was captured in Colinas de la Rivera. Earlier in February, José Ángel Canobbio Inzunza, alias ‘El Güerito,’ was also arrested, thought to be a crucial financial operator for the cartel. Reports indicate that both figures played significant roles in the ongoing conflict.

El Panu’s violent end marks yet another blow to the already weakened cartel structure. Observers note that this reflected deep-rooted problems within the organization, with allegations of betrayal leading to violent purges of its ranks. Journalist José Luis Montenegro suggested that internal mistrust may have led Iván Archivaldo to target those closest to him.

As the deaths and arrests continue, the Sinaloa Cartel must navigate a precarious landscape, with its leadership facing notable challenges to maintain control amid rising violence. This internal strife raises questions not only about the future of the cartel but also its impact on drug trafficking operations in Mexico and the United States.