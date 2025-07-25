International Space Station Set to Dazzle North America on Thursday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Millions of people in the United States and Canada will have an opportunity to see the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday night as it travels through the night sky. The ISS, a space station that acts as a research laboratory and is home to astronauts, orbits Earth at approximately 17,500 mph, completing a full orbit every 90 minutes.

The ISS will become visible shortly after 9:25 p.m. ET as it moves from Northwest Canada into New York. It will continue southeast for just over a minute before disappearing over the Atlantic Ocean. A detailed flight path map from AccuWeather shows the extent of the viewing area.

The ISS is visible because it reflects sunlight, making it bright enough to be seen from the ground during dusk and dawn. Unlike the Moon, which can be seen at any time of day, the ISS cannot be spotted during daylight hours. According to officials, viewing chances can vary from once a month to several times a week.

No special equipment is required to view the ISS, as it can be seen with the naked eye. AccuWeather reports that people from states like Georgia to Maine and Michigan will have a good chance of spotting the station, weather permitting.

However, meteorologists are warning that cloudy conditions may obstruct the view in certain areas, particularly near the Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin and Michigan. Alex DaSilva, a meteorologist at AccuWeather, indicated that some clouds might get in the way for viewers in these spots. Those located in Eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Western New York are expected to have the clearest sightings.

Viewing opportunities for the ISS typically occur just after sunset or before sunrise. NASA explains that the ISS includes amenities like six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and even a 360-degree-view bay window for astronauts.

NASA encourages anyone interested in tracking the ISS to download the Spot the Station mobile app, which provides alerts about upcoming viewing events. In a recent post, AccuWeather stated, “The International Space Station [ISS] will fly over the eastern United States and parts of Canada just after sunset on Thursday evening, an easy-to-see event for millions of residents across the region.”