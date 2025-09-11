Internet and TV Outages Hit Multiple California Cities

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Thousands of customers in Northern California are facing internet and TV service outages due to network damage caused by a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The disruption, which began around 9 a.m., affects several cities, including Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Clovis, Fresno, Lodi, Los Banos, Madera, and Mendota, among others.

Xfinity officials stated that a car struck a utility pole, leading to significant service interruptions impacting both residential and business customers. Xfinity’s website reports that repairs are currently underway but has not provided an exact estimate for when services will fully resume.

Some affected residents were informed that their internet services could be restored by 7 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday. Meanwhile, customers of other providers, including Optimum, AT&T Fiber, Fidium, and Sonic, have not reported any service interruptions.

Xfinity encourages customers to stay informed about the situation by visiting their status page at xfinity.com/status. As repair crews work to restore services, affected residents are left seeking updates on the status of their internet and TV access.