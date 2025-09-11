News
Internet and TV Outages Hit Multiple California Cities
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Thousands of customers in Northern California are facing internet and TV service outages due to network damage caused by a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The disruption, which began around 9 a.m., affects several cities, including Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Clovis, Fresno, Lodi, Los Banos, Madera, and Mendota, among others.
Xfinity officials stated that a car struck a utility pole, leading to significant service interruptions impacting both residential and business customers. Xfinity’s website reports that repairs are currently underway but has not provided an exact estimate for when services will fully resume.
Some affected residents were informed that their internet services could be restored by 7 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday. Meanwhile, customers of other providers, including Optimum, AT&T Fiber, Fidium, and Sonic, have not reported any service interruptions.
Xfinity encourages customers to stay informed about the situation by visiting their status page at xfinity.com/status. As repair crews work to restore services, affected residents are left seeking updates on the status of their internet and TV access.
Recent Posts
- Fed Rate Cut Expected Amid Uncertain Inflation Targets
- Dogecoin ETF Approval Could Ignite Market Surge
- Royal Caribbean Cancels All Stops at Labadee, Haiti Through Spring 2026
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting with Son’s Film Anemone
- Facebook to Begin Payments in User Data Settlement
- Tommy Fleetwood Celebrates Tour Championship Win Amid Family Health Crisis
- Ryder Cup T-Shirt Sparks Controversy Over Silhouette Resemblance to McIlroy
- Coastal Hazards Advisory Issued for Northampton and Accomack Counties
- Astrological Forecast: What September 11 Holds for Every Zodiac Sign
- James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere
- Leroy Carter Set to Debut for All Blacks Against Springboks
- Gen V Season 2 Teaser Reveals Black Noir’s Return
- David Bowie’s Archive Opens for Public Viewing at V&A
- Violence and Silence: The Struggle for Faith in a Troubling World
- Nepal’s Youth Uprising Forces Prime Minister to Resign Amid Chaos
- Jimmy Carter Documentary Set for Release on 101st Birthday
- Giants Stick with Russell Wilson as Starting Quarterback for Week 2
- Mariners’ Offense Soars Amid Fan’s Lighthearted Witch Request
- Donovan Solano Joins Texas Rangers After Mariners Release
- Charlie Kirk Shot at Event, Right-Wing Calls for Violence Erupt