Internet Reacts as PlaqueBoyMax Removes Chrisean Rock from ‘In Too Deep 2’

Los Angeles, CA – The online world erupted this week after PlaqueBoyMax announced he had removed Chrisean Rock from his upcoming film, ‘In Too Deep 2.’ The decision was made public on Saturday, July 19, 2025, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The controversy stems from ongoing tensions between Chrisean Rock and Wendy Ortiz, who is also involved in the film. Sources close to the production indicated that differences between the two women were detrimental to the project’s overall atmosphere, prompting PlaqueBoyMax’s tough choice.

“It’s unfortunate that it had to come to this,” said a representative for PlaqueBoyMax. “We are focused on making the best film possible, and sometimes difficult decisions must be made for the greater good.”

Fans of both artists have taken to Twitter and Instagram to express their opinions, with some supporting the decision and others calling it unfair. “Chrisean deserves a chance, regardless of personal issues,” one comment read. Another said, “Wendy and PlaqueBoyMax made the right call for the production.”

The move follows a wave of public interest in the film and its cast. As debates continue to heat up online, many are left wondering how this will impact the film’s release and the future of its cast members.

This isn’t the first alteration in the film’s lineup, but it certainly has gained the most attention. The saga highlights the challenges entertainment figures face when personal disputes interfere with professional collaborations.