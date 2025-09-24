Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Approaches, Sparking Curiosity and Speculation

LOS ANGELES, CA — An interstellar visitor, the comet 3I/ATLAS, is rapidly approaching our sun, offering scientists a rare opportunity to study an object from outside our solar system. Expected to reach its closest point to the sun by late October, 3I/ATLAS is just the third known interstellar object identified in this region of space.

Discovered by astronomers earlier this year, the comet’s remarkable speed and unusual characteristics have ignited speculation among the public about potential alien origins. “Could this be something that aliens — another civilization — sent to us? That has been starting a conversation,” said Jameeka Marshall, a researcher at UC Santa Cruz.

Marshall leads a public engagement program called Shadow the Scientists, which allows individuals to observe astronomical research in real-time. One of the scientists involved in this initiative, Raja GuhaThakurta, emphasized the importance of evidence-based research in countering sensational speculation. “This kind of sensationalism… causes people to lose faith in more serious, evidence-based research and science,” he noted.

GuhaThakurta explained that the approach of 3I/ATLAS presents an opportunity for scientists to study its chemical composition as it gets closer to the sun, which will cause more of its material to become gas. “When we have interstellar comets and asteroids, they’re telling us about the chemical composition of things beyond the solar system,” he said.

Though 3I/ATLAS will not be visible to the naked eye, the Shadow the Scientists program will host sessions covering its topics on September 25 and again in late November. Interested participants can register through the program’s website for a chance to learn directly from experts about this extraordinary comet.