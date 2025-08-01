Intuit to Announce Q4 2025 Financial Results on August 21

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2025 on August 21, following the close of the market. The fourth quarter ends on July 31.

Executives from Intuit will discuss the financial results during a conference call set for 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 21. Interested parties can listen to the call live via Intuit’s website. Prepared remarks will also be available on the site after the call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for a week by calling 800-839-2383 or 402-220-7202 from international locations, with no passcode required. The audio from the call will also be available on Intuit’s website for a week after it concludes.

In addition to financial results, Intuit will host its annual Investor Day on September 18 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The event will include presentations from CEO Sasan Goodarzi, CFO Sandeep Aujla, and other company leaders.

Intuit is a leading global financial technology platform that aims to promote prosperity for individuals and communities. Approximately 100 million customers worldwide use products like TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint to manage their finances.

