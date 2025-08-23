Business
Intuit Reports Strong Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2025
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), a leading financial technology platform, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, ending July 31, 2025. The company reported a 20 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and a 16 percent rise in full-year revenue, fueled by advancements in technology and strategic initiatives.
“We had an exceptional fiscal 2025 with 20 percent growth in the fourth quarter and 16 percent growth for the full year,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s CEO. “Our team of AI agents and AI-enabled experts are driving success for consumers and businesses.”
For the fiscal year, Intuit’s total revenue reached $18.8 billion, up from $16.3 billion in FY24. This growth was driven by its Global Business Solutions Group and the Online Ecosystem, which saw significant contributions.
The company also reported a 36 percent increase in operating income year-over-year, totaling $4.9 billion. Intuit’s earnings per share rose to $13.67, reflecting a 31 percent increase from the previous year.
The Consumer Group revenue grew by 10 percent to $4.9 billion, while Credit Karma revenue surged by 32 percent to $2.3 billion for the year. TurboTax Live also performed well, contributing significantly to revenue growth.
Looking ahead, Intuit has ambitious guidance for fiscal 2026, anticipating continued double-digit revenue growth. The company is focused on enhancing its platform and leveraging AI technologies to further drive customer success.
Intuit executives will discuss these quarterly earnings in a conference call on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A replay will be available for a week following the call.
